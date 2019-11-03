The next title fight for Jorge Masvidal just might be for the actual UFC welterweight championship.

Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz Saturday night in the main event of UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden, claiming the newly-created BMF title. Former WWE champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson presented the title to Masvidal.

The fight came to an end after the third round when it was waved off on the advice of the doctor. The card marked the 500th event for the UFC, as President Donald Trump was also in attendance.

Former title contenders Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Lee were all victorious on the main card. Till got back on track with a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum despite battling visa issues just to get to the U.S.

Thompson turned back the upset-minded Vicente Luque, Lewis earned a hard-fought split decision over Blagoy Ivanov and Lee knocked out previously-unbeaten Gregor Gillespie with a head-kick in the first round.

On the prelims, Corey Anderson made a claim to being the next light heavyweight contender to Jon Jones, finishing Johnny Walker in the opening round. Shane Burgos, Edmen Shahbazyan and Jairzinho Rozenstruik all had knockouts on ESPN2 to match.

Complete results are below:

* Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 3

* Darren Till def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

* Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

* Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

* Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via KO (head-kick) at 2:47 of Round 1

* Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via TKO (strikes) at 2:07 of Round 1

* Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 3

* Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via KO (head-kick) at 2:27 of Round 1

* Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via KO (strike) at :29 of Round 1

* Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Lyman Good def. Chance Rencountre via TKO (strikes) at 2:03 of Round 3

* Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)