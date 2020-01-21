Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has called out an airline on social media for what she labels as gender discrimination. She posted on Twitter that she tried to enter into Qantas Airlines business lounge in activewear but was denied entry because of what she had on.

"In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won't allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear," Eva Marie wrote on Twitter. "My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. #genderdiscrimination #qantas"

An accompanying photo shows her in red leggings and a matching sweatshirt as she holds up a peace sign in front of the Qantas Business Lounge sign.

She then had another tweet in which she called out the double standard of her husband being allowed entry when he was also wearing activewear. He is photographed wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

"Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards," Eve Marie said on Twitter. "However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas"

Qantas is the largest airline in Australia and Eva Marie and her husband were returning from there to the United States. On Qantas' website they have a section for dress guidelines and head-to-toe gym wear is one of the items permitted (h/t to Traveller.com).

Eva Marie last wrestled for WWE in 2016 and departed the company a year later. Since then she's appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and has launched her own fitness fashion line.