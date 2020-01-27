After a year-and-a-half of a sometimes contentions relationship with Impact, Killer Kross departed late last year and will make his MLW debut next month. He talked about why he chose MLW as his first destination after leaving Impact when he joined our new podcast, The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I've been following MLW from their early stages and this was a company I was personally and professionally impressed by because in my opinion the MLW operation is greater and larger than it initially was in the beginning. Just from being able to see the initial stages of growth to the current presentation, this is a testament to the hard work that people are putting in collectively. It's inspiring," said Kross. "It shows that they have a lot of the right people in place to have something really interesting and enjoyable. Why wouldn't you wanna be there?"

He added that the traction of the company is something he wants to be a part of. Kross also noted that a lot of friends work there and he's heard a lot of good feedback from them.

"I think that from a professional standpoint I have something to offer them that they don't have," stated Kross. "I say that respectfully, not in a derogatory manner so I think I can contribute something very unique."

Kross will make his MLW debut on February 1st, but has met and worked with MLW management already. He said working with them is "seamless, professional and enjoyable" and also discussed what he is looking for in a new promotion.

"I would like to be a part of a company or multiple companies that really have a long-term vision. Not just a speech or promo that they read off to everyone involved with the company, I want to be involved with people that really have an idea and a committed idea. I stress committed – a committed idea to which direction they wanna go in and what they're trying to do. That completely separates a professional company versus just a general company," said Kross.

He then said that a general company can run a show or series of shows but when you have a long-term goal then you set everything on course. With a professional company, everyone is running in one long-term direction for where they want to be.

"That sounds like common sense but there are a lot of companies that don't have that," revealed Kross. "At the stage of my life, I wanna do something like that and need to be working towards direction. MLW definitely has that direction."

While Kross will be appearing in MLW next month, he was hesitant to divulge if he's signed a contract with MLW.

"I don't necessarily wanna elaborate too much on that but I will be at Fightland 100 percent," Kross said of the Feb. 1 show. "We'll just see how that goes. I don't have any trepidations about doing something long-term, but as of now I'm showing up to Fightland and bringing the best version of myself."

Many wrestlers, outside of those in WWE, work for multiple promotions at the same time and Kross was asked if doing that is an expectation of his.

"It's a case-by-case situation. Maybe somebody's a father or mother and they require more time at home with their kids. Maybe they have relatives they have to look after. Or maybe it's a fellow who is later into his years and can't keep up with 300 dates a year and has to scale it back. Maybe it's someone who wants more than 300 dates a year…," said Kross.

"We see a wide array and range of work available right now in the industry. Some people want it all and some people want to be a team player and stick to one direction. I don't think there's any wrong way but wrestlers need to commit to what it is they wanna do."

In mid-January it was reported that Kross met with Triple H and Kross talked about interest he's had from other promotions.

"Moments after it was announced that I was available, I had virtually major company in the world reach out to me so I've been chatting with everybody," revealed Kross. "My main focus right now is to get through January and then revisit some of those things that are out there."

Killer Kross will make his MLW debut at Fightland on Saturday, February 1st at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.