New RAW Tag Team Champions Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins have announced their spots in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens are also in the match.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens did the same in their own backstage segment.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, January 26, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Below is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, 7 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G