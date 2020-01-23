One of New Japan Pro Wrestling's top stars won't be available for the company's United Stated takeover.

It was announced that Kota Ibushi will miss the entire New Beginning in USA tour, set to begin on January 24 in Tampa, due to Influenza. In a statement, the company put out the following:

"Kota Ibushi and New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to sincerely apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete. We appreciate your understanding."

As a result, Ibushi will also unable to attend the scheduled meet and greet in Miami on January 30. An opportunity for a refund for that event can be found via the NJPW site. Ibushi out has resulted in a number of matches being altered. Here are the following changes to the cards:

January 24 - Tampa



* Original bout: Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga - Elimination bout

* New bout: Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga - Elimination bout

January 26 - Nashville



* Original bout: Kota Ibushi, Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v Jado, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* New bout: Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

January 27 - Raleigh



* Original bout: Kota Ibushi, YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Jado, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* New bout: YOSHI-HASHI, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

January 30 - Miami



* Original bout: Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Jado, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* New bout: David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* Original bout: Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* New bout: Rocky Romero and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

February 1 - Atlanta



* Original bout: Rocky Romero and YOSHI-HASHI v. Misterioso and Alex Coughlin

* New bout: YOSHI-HASHI v. Misterioso

* Original bout: Kota Ibushi v. Chase Owens

* New bout: Rocky Romero v. Chase Owens