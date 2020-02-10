Riddick Moss is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's RAW saw Moss and Mojo Rawley lose a quick squash match to The Street Profits after Moss was hit with a double team finisher. After the match, Mojo came in to help Moss up but Moss rolled him into a small package to win the title. Mojo's title was not up for grabs during the duration of the match, but the 247 Title rules were reactivated as soon as the tag team match ended. Moss then ran away with the title.

This is the first title reign for Moss in WWE. Mojo began his 6th 24/7 Title reign back on the January 27 RAW episode by defeating R-Truth.

Below are a few shots of tonight's title change at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California: