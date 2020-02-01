A member of WWE's roster is set to appear on another platform. It was announced that Killer Kelly will be appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III on April 2.

Barnett took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating:

"In an event full of killers, what's one more? Killer Kelly is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport."

Kelly is a part of the NXT UK roster but isn't exclusive to them. A member of the wXw roster, Kelly she is taking multiple bookings for 2020. She hasn't been seen on WWE UK programming in a while, and her status remains unclear with the company.

Bloodsport III is scheduled to take place in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania weekend. The event, which has matches that feature hybrid MMA/pro wrestling-style bouts, will have no ropes and the only way to win is by knockout or submission. It is being put on by Game Changer Wrestling and Barnett. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Jeff Cobb are also signed for the event, and two bouts already announced are Minoru Suzuki v. Chris Dickinson and Barnett v. Jon Moxley.

You can check out the announcement and her reaction below: