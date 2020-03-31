ESPN's replay of WWE WrestleMania 32 from this past Sunday night at 7pm ET drew 720,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This down from ESPN's WrestleMania XXX replay on Sunday, March 22. That full replay drew 839,000 viewers, and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #30 on the Cable Top 150.

The Walking Dead ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night on cable, drawing a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 3.264 million viewers. The FOX Report ranked #1 for the night in viewership on cable, with 5.211 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150.

As was the case with the WrestleMania 30 replay on March 22, the WrestleMania 32 replay was the highest-viewed program on ESPN for the week as there was no live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several networks have been airing sports replays over the past few weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, with WWE content being a big hit.

ESPN will air the WrestleMania 35 replay on Sunday, April 5 at 3pm ET as a lead-in to Night Two of WrestleMania 36.