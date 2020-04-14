Former WWE talent Amy Weber posted a video on her YouTube channel titled "The Truth Finally Revealed About My Time In The WWE" where she details why she left WWE.

While Weber has called Randy Orton a "dirtbag" in the past, she went into detail about being bullied while she was asleep on a flight. Weber noted that she got hurt while training during a tour in Japan. She claims that she got heat after the WWE trainer told her to take two Ibuprofen from the men's locker room.

"The trainer told me to go into the men's locker room and to grab two Ibuprofen, which I did," Weber said (h/t to 411Mania for the transcription). "He told me what to do, I did it. And some ice. So when I was on the plane, on the way back to Alaska, we had more matches there, more TV to tape, I was laying across three seats. We were all sleeping, and I'm going to go ahead and call people out because this is a truthful video.

"Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker, so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, 'You're gonna learn, [b---h].' I didn't understand what he was talking about. So I turned around, went back to sleep."

Weber alleged that Edge also bullied her by pouring a drink on her face. She says that she challenged Edge to a fight, who denied doing anything.

"I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same color that was basically all over me," Weber said. "So I stood up on the airplane seat, and I was eye-to-eye to him, and I said, 'Do you have a problem with me?' And he goes, 'What are you talking about?' Of course he denied it, but the drink was in his hand. So I said, 'Come on, you want to fight me? Let's go, you want to be a man, go ahead, let's go, fight me. You want to pour a drink on me?' And he kept denying it, but I know he did it, I saw the cup in his hand.

"At the end of the day, did I deserve it because I took two Ibuprofen that the trainer told me to take, and some ice, from the guy's locker room? I don't think so."

Weber said that this was the tipping point for her WWE career. She said that she decided to leave WWE soon after that incident.

"So when I got to Alaska, Shane McMahon was there, we were all getting our bags, and I was done," Weber said. "I just felt like I couldn't continue to be in an environment where people really had no respect for me. They had their reasons but I don't think taking two Ibuprofen for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you, and then pour a drink in your face."