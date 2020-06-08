- McKenzie Mitchell recaps the WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan turns 26 years old today while former WWE Superstar Tatanka turns 59, former WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha turns 32 and the legendary Dan Severn turns 62.

- Randy Orton took to Twitter after the NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event and said he heard it was great, but apparently didn't watch it. Orton joked about the "leg slap" in pro wrestling, which has been a topic of discussion as of late.

"Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap," Orton wrote.