The Forgotten Sons' feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day has reportedly been nixed, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE had plans for Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake to feud with Big E and Kofi Kingston, but now Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will be replacing The Forgotten Sons in the feud.

It was noted that the pro-Trump Twitter comments by Ryker has also led to Cutler and Blake being removed from WWE TV, which is unfortunate as Cutler and Blake immediately distanced themselves from the comments. It was also noted that some in the company felt like The Forgotten Sons' gimmick wasn't the right thing to do in these turbulent times in the country.

You can click here for our latest backstage report on what happened with Ryker after his pro-Trump comments, and heat from others in the locker room.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

