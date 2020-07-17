On tonight's WWE SmackDown it was announced WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will face Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at to this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

It will be a Tables Match, which was determined earlier tonight when Cesaro defeated Big E and earned the opportunity to chose the stipulation.

Below is the updated lineup:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV.

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Tables Match)

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Bar Fight

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus