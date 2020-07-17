On tonight's WWE SmackDown it was announced WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will face Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at to this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.
It will be a Tables Match, which was determined earlier tonight when Cesaro defeated Big E and earned the opportunity to chose the stipulation.
Below is the updated lineup:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at the PPV.
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Tables Match)
The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Wyatt Swamp Fight (Non-Title Match)
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye for an Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Bar Fight
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus