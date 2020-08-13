It was Tag Team Appreciation Night on this week's AEW Dynamite, which featured appearances by Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and The Rock 'N Roll Express. The four wrestlers appeared in the ring with FTR and The Young Bucks, who each expressed their gratitude to the teams of the past.

At one point in the segment, Anderson called FTR the best tag team in the world right now, while Ricky Morton gave that designation to The Young Bucks. Blanchard brought up how it's tough to call either team the best when neither are currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Near the end of the segment, Shawn Spears made his way out, which caused Anderson to leave the ring.

Blanchard went to speak again and Morton decided to pop him in the mouth. This caused a bit of a scuffle where Dax Harwood went down, due to his knee injury during last week's 12-man tag match.

The Young Bucks left the ring to speak with Blanchard and Spears and that's when FTR popped back up to attack the WWE Hall of Famers, giving Morton a spiked piledriver, and effectively turning heel in the process. The Young Bucks ran back to check on Morton and Gibson, while Hangman Page and Kenny Omega did the same.

"Business was said tonight. @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR I don't forget that kind of s---," Morton wrote afterwards on Twitter.

"The day the music died," Wheeler commented.

Next week's Dynamite takes place on Saturday at 6 pm ET (preempted due to the NBA Playoffs) and FTR is set to face Private Party. The Young Bucks will team up with Kenny Omega against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels.

