Legado del Fantasma will be back in action during tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

WWE has just announced that Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza will face Ever-Rise on tonight's show. The Legado del Fantasma leader will be with them, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

It was also announced that Jake Atlas vs. Ariya Daivari will take place on tonight's 205 Live episode. The match was made after a Twitter back & forth between the two.

Below is WWE's full announcement on tonight's 205 Live episode, along with the Daivari vs. Atlas video exchange: