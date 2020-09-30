Tay Conti, one of the rising stars in AEW's women's division, took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain why she is trying to overcome her "mental insecurity" when it comes to wrestling without long sleeves and with low waist shorts.

While stressing that she does not feel the same way while posing for bikini pics, Conti revealed she underwent therapy to feel good in her own skin and wear revealing outfits inside the squared circle.

"I know I always post bikini pics but being in the ring without long sleeves and with low waist shorts was a challenge. A mental insecurity that almost nobody believes I have it but yes I do. After a good amount of therapy and mind work, I did it. We all should feel good in our own skin," she wrote on Twitter.

The Brazilian was in action earlier on Tuesday during an episode of AEW Dark, defeating Red Velvet with an unorthodox choke submission hold.

Conti, who signed a contract with AEW earlier this month, has a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She spent four years in WWE until she was released back in April as part of the company-wide cuts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

See below for her tweet: