Former NWA National Champion Aron Stevens recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where the two discussed the NWA and AEW's new relationship that has seen NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa make her AEW debut. At the time of the interview, Stevens was still champion, and he was asked whether he would make an appearance at AEW to defend his title.

"I don't think so. No one has contacted me from AEW, and I can't foresee anyone contacting me from AEW," Stevens admitted. "Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'm not, but I have my own theory on that. It is what it is.

"There's plenty of other options, but I think the AEW product, they have so much potential, and I'm just so happy to have people like Thunder Rosa go there and highlight her talent. And I think AEW, it's providing a very good alternative, and they're doing some great stuff."

Stevens is also a two-time Slammy award winner, which he admittedly forgot about. He revealed that Superstars do not get to keep the Slammy awards they win, and Stevens said that he is not very sentimental about those things revealing that he also does not have his Money in the Bank briefcase that he won.

"No, but the thing is, even if we could -- a lot of guys, when they win the titles and stuff like that, they like to keep the belt. That was never me," Stevens admitted. "I don't even have my Money in the Bank briefcase or anything like that. No, they're all props. To me, they're not sentimental, but that's just me."

Support Aron Stevens by watching Championship Wrestling From Hollywood every week as part of the United Wrestling Network. You can also follow him on Twitter @AronsThoughts. Stevens' full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.