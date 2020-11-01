Before Bray Wyatt was The Fiend, before he was The Eater of Worlds, even before he was Husky Harris or a professional wrestler, Windham Rotunda was an athlete of a different sort growing up. Wyatt, under his real name of Windham Rotunda, was an amateur football player who played collegiately for four years, with the last two coming at Troy University in Alabama.

While Wyatt has evolved into having one of the most recognizable gimmicks in pro wrestling, he hasn't forgotten about his football roots. He returned to those roots, in a way, by working with Troy on a football hype video ahead of their Halloween game on Saturday.

Troy Football's social media accounts released a video narrated by Wyatt that included his typical, mysterious vernacular and signature catchphrases. The video features a Troy football player dressed up in full uniform, swinging a lantern back and forth, just as Wyatt does during his walk to the ring. The narration also includes Wyatt's creepy laugh as he says "Let me in", as background music becomes louder and more sinister.

At the end of the video, we see a Troy football player using what appears to either be an axe or a sledgehammer to destroy a pumpkin in the middle of the field. Troy's opponent on Halloween is Arkansas State, whose nickname is the Red Wolves, but the visual of a Troy player obliterating a pumpkin would be felt no matter what team they are facing.

Troy posted the video this week with the text:

"The gates are awaiting

Come find me, before I find you

??? ?? ??"

Wyatt then retweeted the video with the hashtag #OneTroy, which is synonymous with Troy athletics.

As for his ability as a football player, Wyatt was All-State second-team as a high school senior in Florida. He then spent two years at the College of the Sequoias where he was a JUCO All-American at center. Wyatt then transferred to Troy as a junior where he redshirted his first year. He then served as a backup center as a senior, when Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2008.

Damien Demento contributed to this article.