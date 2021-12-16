Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with “The Iron King” Joe Coffey looking for personal payback against Charlie Dempsey!

Joe Coffey vs. Charlie Dempsey

And how come the physical dishing. Joe Coffey and Charlie Dempsey lock up with a collar and elbow tie-up. They transition to a knuckle lock. Coffey leads the technical charge and dumps Dempsey on the mat. Dempsey contorts Coffey’s leg while down on the mat with an inverted single leg crap. Coffey counters and turns it into a near-fall count of two. Both men continue to counter each other’s power positions. Coffey double stomps Dempsey’s upper thighs.

Now in a vertical position, Dempsey hammer throws Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey flips right into them and falls again with a textbook suplex for a two count. Dempsey latches on to Coffey’s left arm and applies a hammerlock. Dempsey breaks it up with a nasty right hand that knocks Coffey to his knees. Coffey rises to his feet and puts Dempsey in the fireman’s carry. Dempsey digs his nails across Coffey’s face to escape. This allows Dempsey another unique suplex. He looks for a counter, and Coffey stays alive at the 2.5 count.

Dempsey starts to hinder Coffey’s breathing and latches on with a guillotine choke. Coffey fights out, and both men knock heads. Both men square up with a round of haymakers. Coffey tees up a range of overhand punches that puts Dempsey straight on his back. Coffey’s explosiveness continues with a high-flying crossbody from off the ropes. Coffey hits the Glasgow Send-Off just before Teoman and Rohan Raja make their way out there. Gallus runs out to keep Teoman and Raja away from the ring.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Dempsey puts Coffey to sleep with a chokehold. Dempsey obtains the victory.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

– We revisit the monumental and historic victory Moustache Mountain carried out last week to earn the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

– With that said, Assistant General Manager, Sid Scala, announces that there will be an NXT UK Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Elimination Match Series to determine Moustache Mountain’s first opponents. The first two teams will be Symbiosis vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter. Their match will take place in three weeks. Then, on January 13, it’ll be Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. Die Familie (Teoman & Rohan Raja).

Who will be the first to challenge #MoustacheMountain for the #NXTUK Tag Team Championship??? pic.twitter.com/4T8pK3Y4dg — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 16, 2021

– Jordan Devlin walks us through a day in his life. Despite the cockiness displayed throughout this beautiful vignette, Devlin makes a strong argument as to why he believes he has the skills and assets to become the next NXT UK Champion.

The only thing The Irish Ace needs is The Irish Ace. #NXTUK @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/D2wUNphAXE — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 16, 2021

Following a triumphant victory over Pretty Deadly, the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Moustache Mountain, are here to celebrate and address the NXT UK Universe!

Moustache Mountain’s In-Ring Segment:

Trent Seven opens the dialogue by mentioning what a wild 18 months it’s been. But now, they’re back and on top of the tag team mountain! Seven does admit, there have been times where they both fell short, and the thought of what happened if they didn’t win swam through his head. Seven isn’t sure how much longer he’ll be able to be an in-ring competitor. But all that doubt changed the moment they became champions! The wheels aren’t falling off anytime soon!

Tyler Bate adds with a little bit of patience, good things come. Seven takes a moment to reflect on Tyler Bate becoming the first Grand Slam Champion in NXT UK history. The fans chant out, “Grand Slam Boi.” They thank the fans, the production crew and everyone in the back who supported and believed them. They look forward to what will be a bright new year for them. Until then, they’re going to celebrate the holidays and bask in this historic glory before getting their feet wet and defending their titles.

– The NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura has run laps around the majority of the women’s division. Now, she’s got a larger target on her hands in Blair Davenport. Both women look to test their strength in three weeks! We hear from both of them and what each believes they’ll bring to the table during their matchup.

We head back to the ring for more action!

Danny Jones vs. Kenny Williams