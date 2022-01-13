WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is not viewing her in-ring comeback at the upcoming Royal Rumble as a one-time thing. On this week’s The Bellas Podcast, Nikki hinted at wrestling more matches after the January 29 event.

“In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us),” Nikki said. “I’ve officially got cleared.”

Earlier, Nikki & Brie Bella discussed WWE announcing their return beforehand, as opposed to bringing them back as surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

“I was shocked that they announced it because usually these are surprises, but I understand marketing wise,” Nikki said.

Brie agreed, “Well business wise it makes sense because now they’ll get the whole Bella army there.”

Nikki added, “Selfishly, that’s why I was happy about it because no one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Royal Rumble, so it makes me very happy that now the Bella army knows so they can go.”

Brie then said she anticipates other surprise comebacks at the event.

“It’s always fun to have surprises,” Brie admitted. “My guess is there’s still going to be surprises. I have no idea. People ask if it’s a comeback. The greatest thing about WWE and big PPVs like the Royal Rumble is you can come back for one great night and have fun.”

Nikki Bella wrestled her final singles match against Ronda Rousey at the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. As noted, Nikki’s neurosurgeon made comments on social media after clearing her to return to the ring.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]