Both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE recently, following rumors of their possible departure to AEW. While Owens signed a new multi-year deal in December, Zayn followed suit a month later.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Zayn was asked if Owens’ decision to stay with WWE influenced his thought process. Zayn admitted that could have been the case “subconsciously” while adding that he was delighted to be staying with WWE as the company expressed to him that he is a highly valued talent.

“I don’t know, that’s a good question,” Zayn responded. “I don’t know because we’re actually on separate brands but our contracts were coming up at around the same time, so I don’t know. It’s not like we were kind of in it together with regards to negotiation or anything like that or even decision-making. Whatever decision he made, I don’t know if it was 100 percent going to influence my decision or vice versa. But I mean, on a subconscious level, I’m sure it helped for sure.

“But I was already in a very good place with WWE and they made it very clear that — and not just when it was time to negotiate but in the last, whatever, year, year-and-a-half, whatever it is, I have definitely gotten the impression and they had said as much that I’m a valued part of the roster and I feel valued and I get a lot of television time.”

Zayn reiterated that he’s thrilled to be staying put in WWE.

“So I’ve been very happy, I’m stimulated creatively even, which I know is a difficult thing to get in WWE sometimes,” Zayn admitted. “With so many moving parts and so many talented people, sometimes inevitably, you kind of get left behind but I haven’t felt that way in a very long time with WWE. So that was really the main factor driving my decision to stay.

“I was very happy to stay because I felt valued, I felt appreciated and it was reflected as such by the amount of television time I got. So, I don’t know. For me, it was a bit of no-brainer really to stay right now, and I’m happy here and I’m happy to keep doing my thing.”

Sami Zayn will wrestle Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania Sunday on April 3. As noted recently, Zayn has been walking the streets of Knoxville, TN to gather “dirt” on his opponent.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription

