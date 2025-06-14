WWE Decisions That Caused Outrage

The tide seems to be turning in professional wrestling these days, as WWE is garnering a lot more negativity from fans compared to recent years. When Triple H took over the creative direction of the company in 2022, it gave WWE a new lease of life, a fresh coat of paint, and a shot of adrenaline that launched the company into a new realm of popularity, ultimately leading to WWE striking a deal with Netflix in 2024. Paul Levesque could do no wrong, it seemed, but over the past few months, the honeymoon period seems to have ended, and fans are starting to grow tired of certain aspects of the company.

Premium Live Events, being five matches long, sounded good in principle, but as the rest of the roster seems to have played second fiddle to a select group of WWE Superstars, fans aren't happy with the lack of exposure for some people. The company likes to brag about their record-setting gate numbers, but they are only achieving those records by charging astronomical prices for seats that would cause nose bleeds for some people, causing some fans to question whether they should pay for a ticket to a WWE show, or their mortgage.

Of course, they are still selling tens of thousands of tickets in every arena they go to, so life for WWE isn't as bad as many people will have you believe, but it does beg the question of what moments from the past have caused fans to clap back at the biggest wrestling company in the world? That's what we are going to talk about today, so sit back, relax, and join me on a journey to Stamford, Connecticut, and through WWE's extensive archive for moments, in and out of the ring, that caused uproar amongst fans.