The Tragedies And Controversies Of The Flair Family

One of the most successful professional wrestling families in history has to be the Flair family. Ric Flair established himself in the business in 1974, paving the way for his children, David, Reid, and Ashley, now known as "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, to get in the ring themselves. Out of all of Ric's children, Charlotte was the only one to find success in WWE and is now known as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Charlotte's number of title reigns rivals her father's. The star got into the business via "WWE NXT" and climbed her way up the ranks, winning the NXT Women's Championship, to go on to win the Divas Championship, the WWE Women's title, the "Raw" and "SmackDown" women's championships, and various tag team titles, most recently alongside Alexa Bliss. Her most recent singles title reign came with the SmackDown Women's Championship from late 2022 to 2023. In total, WWE recognizes 14 of Charlotte's world title reigns, those from the main roster, when comparing her to her dad.

Ric is a 16-time world champion, with his gold ranging from his time in the NWA to WCW, to finally, when he joined WWE and first captured the WWF Championship in January 1992, winning the vacant gold by emerging victorious from the Royal Rumble. The accomplishments of the Flair family are vast, as Charlotte picked up her second Royal Rumble victory upon her return from injury in 2025. The pair has a ton of notable WrestleMania appearances between them, as well.

Despite their vast accomplishments, the Flairs have had their tragedies and controversies over the years. From the "Plane Ride From Hell" in May 2002 to Charlotte's recent seemingly real-life feud with Tiffany Stratton ahead of WrestleMania 41, the Flairs are no strangers to headlines.