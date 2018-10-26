Another Top WWE Superstar Out Of Action With Injury

Samoa Joe is currently out of action with another injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on details of the undisclosed injury but Joe has not been cleared to compete. Joe was set to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Supershow live events last weekend but he was not there.

Joe's last match came on the October 9 SmackDown episode, a World Cup qualifier loss to Jeff Hardy. He lost to WWE Champion AJ Styles a few days before that at Super Show-Down in Australia but he spent most of September and now October out of the ring.

For what it's worth, Joe made the following cryptic tweet back on October 17: