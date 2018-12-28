ROH Star Taken Off Last Set Of TV Tapings

After losing to Zack Sabre Jr. at this month's ROH Final Battle PPV, Jonathan Gresham reportedly left the building, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The plan later in the night was for Gresham to appear during Jay Lethal and Cody's ROH World Championship match to help Lethal when Adam Page came out for a distraction. Since Gresham didn't show up, he was taken off the Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings the next night where he was scheduled to wrestle in two matches.

Gresham did eventually show up to the tapings and stayed all night watching the monitor. It's believed whatever made him leave after Final Battle has been resolved.

Ring of Honor's next TV taping is at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on January 12 where Gresham is scheduled to appear, according to ROH's website.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

