Lucha star Bandido has signed an exclusive deal with Ring of Honor, according to Lucha Blog.

According to PWInsider, Bandido reportedly agreed on terms with ROH last week after being pursued by several promotions in recent weeks, including WWE.

See Also PCO And Brody King Debut At ROH Final Battle Fallout TV Tapings

The signing is seen as another significant pick-up for ROH. ROH and other promotions are currently trying to sign Bandido's tag team partner, Flamita.

Bandido will reportedly make his ROH debut in 2019.