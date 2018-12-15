Wrestling Inc.

Top NXT Star Announced For EVOLVE Shows, Becky Lynch, WWE Looks At Carmella & R-Truth MMC Run

By Joshua Gagnon | December 15, 2018

- Above, WWE looked at highlights of Carmella and R-Truth's run through the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. The duo were able to defeat The Miz and Asuka in the semis to advance the finals at this Sunday's WWE TLC PPV where they will take on Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

- At tonight's EVOLVE 117 show it was announced Johnny Gargano would be returning to EVOLVE on January 18 and 19 in New York City. His opponent were not yet announced. Gargano will join other NXT stars like Kassius Ohno, Fabian Aichner, and the Street Profits, who have been making appearances for EVOLVE. Gargano was an integral part of EVOLVE/Dragon Gate USA from 2009 until 2016 when he then made the full-time leap to NXT.



- As noted, WWE has released a new edition of WWE Chronicle, which follows WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch from November 27 through December 11 and documents her journey to the first-ever women's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against Charlotte and Asuka at this Sunday's WWE TLC. Lynch noted on Twitter, "I've had a lot on my mind about a lot of things, and a lot of people, over the last few weeks."


