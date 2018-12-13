WINCLY LIVE NOW: WWE TLC Preview, Raw Changes, Wyatt Returning, AEW, More

Join Wrestling Inc Managing Editor Nick Hausman and Justin LaBar today at Noon EST on Wrestling Inc's YouTube Channel for a live WINCLY news segment recording. Including discussion about:
* The final WWE TLC card
* Changes made to Raw this past Monday
* Bray Wyatt teasing his return
* Cody Rhodes turning down a WWE offer
* The latest NJPW talent WWE is interested in
* More
You can download the full episode of our WINCLY podcast later today by subscribing to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes. It will also feature interviews with:
* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact
* WWE Superstar Matt Hardy
* ECW Original Justin Credible and his "Credible" documentary director David Gere
* Former WCW Star Glacier
* ROH Star Flip Gordon
Nick and Justin will be going live on Wrestling Inc's YouTube channel everything Thursday at Noon EST. Tune In!