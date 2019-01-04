Another Title Change At Wrestle Kingdom 13

Zack Sabre Jr. won the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Sabre Jr.'s third time winning the title. Ishii won it back in October.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
STONE PITBULL ALL DAY 1??4??1?? #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/wNoKO1QeAU
.@zacksabrejr thinking seven moves ahead. #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/oAViHnnX1S
Headbutt from Ishii!! #NJPW #njwk13 https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/DQ80fiByq2— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) January 4, 2019
.@zacksabrejr is brilliant. #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/3LuP1pn7UR
Congratulations to all the folks in Great Britain, as you are now citizens in the dominion of @zacksabrejr and Suzuki-gun. pic.twitter.com/oGP700Wxtu— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019