Another Title Change At Wrestle Kingdom 13

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

Zack Sabre Jr. won the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Sabre Jr.'s third time winning the title. Ishii won it back in October.

