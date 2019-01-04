Wrestling Inc.

Did Chris Jericho Retain Against Tetsuya Naito At Wrestle Kingdom 13?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

Tetsuya Naito won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Chris Jericho at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Naito's third time winning the title. Jericho won it back in June.

