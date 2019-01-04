Wrestling Inc.

Did Cody Rhodes Retain The IWGP US Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 13?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

Juice Robinson won the IWGP US Championship against Cody at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Robinson's second time winning the title. Cody won it back in September.

