Impact Star Reveals Injury, Jordynne Grace Vs. Joey Janela Full Match, ROH Road To G1 Supercard

- Ring of Honor announced new matches for its next show, Road to G1 Supercard, in Dallas, Texas on January 24. The beginning of the 12-team Tag Wars tournament will get underway with the winner of the tournament receiving a future ROH World Tag Team Title Match. The tournament will continue in Houston (January 25) and San Antonio (January 26).

* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) vs. The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan) - (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Madison Ryan vs. Holidead (with Thunder Rosa)

* Rhett Titus vs. Marty Scurll

* Bandido vs. Silas Young

* Matt Taven vs. Rocky Romero

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Shane Taylor and The Briscoes

- As noted, Matt Sydal was pulled from a Warrior Wrestling event earlier this month due to an injury. No additional details were known until yesterday when Sydal announced he is having surgery next week to repair torn cartilage in his knee. Sydal noted he should be back to in-ring action by March or April.