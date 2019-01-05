Jim Cornette Praises A WWE And NXT Star, 2018 Royal Rumble Match, PC Women's Empowerment Forum

- The above video is the full 2018 Royal Rumble Match. The last four Superstars in the rumble were Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and John Cena. The winner ended up being Nakamura, who later went on to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Championship, though Styles retained it.

- The WWE Performance Center shared a post on Twitter of a video from the first-ever WWE Evolution Empowerment Forum. The event was recently held at the WWE Performance Center and NXT Superstars learned how to build their brands and inspire with gender equality in mind. The speakers of the event included Alundra Blayze and Eve Torres. Below is the tweet, along with the full video from the event:

The first-ever @WWE Evolution Empowerment Forum was recently held at the WWEPC! NXT Superstars learned how to build their brands, collaborate and inspire through the lens of gender equality.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/vk1MBo6Cut pic.twitter.com/alXlcWItdT — Performance Center (@WWEPC) January 5, 2019

- Jim Cornette took to Twitter to express his feelings about two WWE / NXT stars who previously worked for Ring of Honor, Cesaro and Kassius Ohno, known then as the Kings of Pro Wrestling. Cornette noted that both of them would have been money as a team in the '80s and also thought Ring of Honor should have kept both of them when Sinclair Broadcast came into the fold with a TV deal. Both would make their way into WWE's developmental (Florida Championship Wrestling) in 2011.

True story: @WWECesaro & @KassiusOhno would have been money as a team during the 80s in Memphis. — Memphis Rasslin ???? (@MemphisRasslin1) January 4, 2019