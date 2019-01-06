New X-Division Champion Is Crowned At Impact Homecoming

Rich Swann won the Impact X-Division Championship against Trey Miguel, Jake Crist, and Ethan Page in an Ultimate X Match at tonight's Impact Homecoming PPV. This is Swann's first time winning the title. The title was vacated by Brian Cage who cashed in "Option C" to get an opportunity against Impact World Champion Johnny Impact at tonight's PPV.

