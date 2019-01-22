Nikki Bella Responds To UFC Champion Asking For A Date

Not even the Rams or Patriots have had quite the week that Henry Cejudo has had. First, the UFC Flyweight Champion successfully defended his title at UFC Fight Night 143 on Saturday against T.J. Dillashaw.

Then Cejudo received some love from Nikki Bella after admitting to Ariel Helwani that he has a crush on her after meeting her on a flight.

"Nikki Bella's been like my biggest crush," Cejudo told Helwani on Monday. "I was sitting next to her and I'm thinking 'how am I going to approach this?'

Nikki caught wind of Cejudo's comments and showed him some love on Twitter.

So my streak of good luck continues thanks to the @BellaTwins ... Nikki there are no more restrictions on my diet , let the wine flow , the moves fly , & our championship belts Unify ... do you smell what The Messenger is cooking . ??????? @ufc @espnmma @BellaTwins @WWE pic.twitter.com/jzArQsXrlK — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2019

"What up Henry? So, I just saw your interview on Ariel's podcast, and I'm well. Thank you very much," said Nikki.

"First of all, congrats on your really big win. I would like to think that maybe possibly I was a good luck charm - meeting you on the flight. I'm hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into the ring because I think you have a few moves you can show me that I can really take it to the women.

"And, hey, I know you're cutting weight and all but maybe one day we could grab a drink or I should send you a bottle of Belle Radici wine for your victory. So, I'll do that and again, congrats on your big victory. That was amazing."

See Also Nikki Bella Says That She Calls John Cena After All Of Her Dates

Like The Bellas, Cejudo is an Arizona native and the UFC champion bumped into Nikki and Brie during a flight recently.

Unfortunately for Cejudo, when Nikki said "I think you have a few moves you can show me," she may have meant exactly that and nothing more. It was recently reported that she is dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

But at the end of the day, Cejudo is still a UFC Champion who got a personal shout-out from Nikki Bella, and he can't complain about that.