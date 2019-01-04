Title Changes Hands At Wrestle Kingdom 13

Will Ospreay won NEVER Openweight Championship against Kota Ibushi at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Ospreay's first time winning the title. Ibushi won it earlier this month.
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
Quick reflexes results in a brilliant and effective counter by @WillOspreay!
.@ibushi_kota just takes your breath away!
What are @WillOspreay and @ibushi_kota even made of?! Unbelievable!
.@ibushi_kota looking to German suplex Ospreay back into the ring... and @WillOspreay lands on his feet!
Unbelievable match to start the night. Congrats @WillOspreay!