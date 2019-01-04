Wrestling Inc.

Title Changes Hands At Wrestle Kingdom 13

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

Will Ospreay won NEVER Openweight Championship against Kota Ibushi at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Ospreay's first time winning the title. Ibushi won it earlier this month.

