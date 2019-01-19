2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

On this past week's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Andrade put on one of the best TV matches WWE fans had seen in sometime.
Thanks to a distraction by Zelina Vega, Andrade would pick up the victory over Mysterio.
The two Superstars will go at it once again this Tuesday as WWE announced a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match will go down between Mysterio and Andrade.
.@reymysterio and @AndradeCienWWE will compete in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match this Tuesday on #SDLive!https://t.co/Qt9gbNNpEi— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2019
As noted, WWE is now billing Andrade "Cien" Almas as just Andrade. The change was made earlier his week to his WWE roster page profile.