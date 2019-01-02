Various Stats On WWE Champions In 2018, Pete Dunne Tops List, WWE NXT UK Star Gets Engaged, Sheamus

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions trains with ESPN's Farbod Esnaashari in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Farbod and The Celtic Warrior participate in the exercises taken from the Best of 2018 from his channel.

- The WWE Stats page noted that the following Superstars spent the most time with a title in 2018:

* Pete Dunne was WWE UK Champion for 365 days, 100% of the year

* Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly were NXT Tag Team Champions for 342 days, 94% of the year

* AJ Styles was WWE Champion for 317 days, 87% of the year

* Brock Lesnar was WWE Universal Champion for 302 days, 83% of the year

Dunne started 2018 as UK Champion and held the title for the full year, joining CM Punk (WWE Title in 2012), Gillberg (Light Heavyweight Title in 1999) and Rockin' Robin (Women's Title in 1989) as recent Superstars to do the same.

Superstars who started and ended 2018 as a champion in WWE were Dunne, Lesnar and The Undisputed Era.

Superstars who held two different titles in WWE during 2018 were Roman Reigns (Universal and Intercontinental), The Bar (RAW and SmackDown Tag Team), Bobby Roode (RAW Tag Team and United States), plus Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins and current Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose (RAW Tag Team and Intercontinental).

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Wolfgang proposed to his girlfriend Molly Spartan at a Glasgow Clan hockey game earlier this week. The team and Molly tweeted the following on the engagement:

??CONGRATULATIONS ??:

Congratulations to @WolfgangYoung & @MollySpartan on your engagement today! We were delighted to play a part in your big day! ?? pic.twitter.com/wg7UKrgG9H — Glasgow Clan ?? (@ClanIHC) December 31, 2018