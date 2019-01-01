Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star On Possibly Signing With All Elite Wrestling, Braun Strowman's Destructive 2018, SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | January 01, 2019

- Ryan Pappolla previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE posted this video looking at Braun Strowman's destructive 2018. As noted, Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to RAW next week to promote their Royal Rumble match.

- Tye Dillinger has had an interesting week on Twitter. After calling out Nia Jax for a tweet she made earlier this week, Tye took to Twitter today and commented on the new All Elite Wrestling promotion after a fan asked him.

Tye wrote about AEW, "What a time to be a wrestling fan! More wrestling for you all!"

One fan wrote that Tye should consider a run with AEW. He responded, "This is the same old same old. I've considered plenty. I control what I can. Attitude, physique, mindset and work ethic. I know how hard I work, and I'm well aware no one gets to see that a lot. I'm sorry for that but you're asking me for things out of my hands. Enjoy the show."

Tye also made tweets on Corey Graves, his status with WWE and more, when responding to fans today. You can see all of the tweets below:







