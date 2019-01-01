WWE Star On Possibly Signing With All Elite Wrestling, Braun Strowman's Destructive 2018, SmackDown

- Ryan Pappolla previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE posted this video looking at Braun Strowman's destructive 2018. As noted, Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to RAW next week to promote their Royal Rumble match.

See Also WWE Superstar Apparently Calls Out Nia Jax, Tells Her To Focus On Her Craft Instead Of Social Media

- Tye Dillinger has had an interesting week on Twitter. After calling out Nia Jax for a tweet she made earlier this week, Tye took to Twitter today and commented on the new All Elite Wrestling promotion after a fan asked him.

Tye wrote about AEW, "What a time to be a wrestling fan! More wrestling for you all!"

One fan wrote that Tye should consider a run with AEW. He responded, "This is the same old same old. I've considered plenty. I control what I can. Attitude, physique, mindset and work ethic. I know how hard I work, and I'm well aware no one gets to see that a lot. I'm sorry for that but you're asking me for things out of my hands. Enjoy the show."

Tye also made tweets on Corey Graves, his status with WWE and more, when responding to fans today. You can see all of the tweets below:

What a time to be a wrestling fan! More wrestling for you all! https://t.co/5E9oospyxO — Ten ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 1, 2019

Isn't he strongly opinionated about everything? ??



To each their own. Do what's best for YOU, not what others may think is best for you. ???? https://t.co/DeX34PaXgE — Ten ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 1, 2019

This is the same old same old.



I've considered plenty. I control what I can. Attitude, physique, mindset and work ethic. I know how hard I work, and I'm well aware no one gets to see that a lot. I'm sorry for that but you're asking me for things out of my hands. Enjoy the show. https://t.co/omru2WGII5 — Ten ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 1, 2019

WWE isn't the biggest wrestling promotion in the world?



Seems pretty high level to me ?? https://t.co/o2VTO2SDWN — Ten ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 1, 2019

I appreciate all the support. I really do. And it's not patronizing to make a valid point.



As much as I appreciate both positive and negative comments here, at the end of the day, I KNOW I work there and that I've made it.



That is all that matters. https://t.co/6cQPygYIvY — Ten ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 1, 2019