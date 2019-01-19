WWE Star Scares Renee Young In Her Own Home (Video), Tyler Breeze UUUD Birthday Bash, WWE Superstars

- As noted, today Tyler Breeze turns 31 years old. A regular on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Breeze played Wheel of Fortune with Xavier Woods (Viktor watched on in the video above). The loser had to get cupcakes (because they forgot to get a cake) in the face. Breeze ended up coming up short and got some cupcakes to the face.

- WWE Network News reported the full details on the upcoming 34 episode of "WWF Superstars" that are coming to the vault section of the WWE Network on Monday (1/21). The group will feature every episode from April until September from 1992.

- To celebrate R-Truth's birthday (today he turns 47), Renee Young showed a video of when Truth hid in her home and scared her. In the caption Young wrote, "Happy Birthday, [R-Truth], may you continue to randomly show up at my house and scare the s--- out of me."