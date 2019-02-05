AEW Signs Top UK Star, WWE Hall Of Farmer At Starrcast II, Santana Garrett To Defend Title

- About is episode two of The Road to Double or Nothing, featuring a promo from Jimmy Havoc. Cody Rhodes (AEW EVP) says he's a big fan and wants to make a call for him, Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations) said he'll reach out and see what Havoc's schedule looks like this year. On Twitter, AEW welcomed Havoc to the promotion.

- WOW Champion Santana Garrett will defend her title against Tessa Blanchard and Jungle Grrrl on this week's episode of Women of Wrestling. The show airs on AXS TV on Friday at 9 pm ET.

- Earlier today it was announced WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be appearing at Starrcast II during Memorial Day weekend (May 23-26) in Las Vegas. This event will take place alongside AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. As noted, Sting will also be at Starrcast II.