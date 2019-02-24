- The video above features the 2017 Fastlane PPV bout between Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe. The finish would see Joe lock in his Coquina Clutch submission hold for the TKO victory on Zayn.

- Various news outlets, including the UK publication, The Sun, are reporting that WWE SmackDown stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have recently been "cosying up" to one another.

In response to the rumors that she's been dating Andrade, Flair jumped on Twitter and wrote, "Must be a slow news day," followed by a winking face emoji. Shortly after her reply, Andrade posted a GIF file of himself on Twitter and wrote the caption, "Lol… #Tranquilos". You can see their tweets below:

Must be a slow news day ?? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 20, 2019

- "The Man" Becky Lynch is up to her typical mischief on Twitter. Lynch posted a photo of herself cradling a baby in her arms, however, the face of this baby has been photoshopped and replaced with Ronda Rousey. Lynch added to the photo a simple caption of: "Awwww." You can see the full post below: