Impact Wrestling held a media call earlier today and announced former Impact Knockouts Champion, Rosemary, has re-signed with the company. On the call it was noted she will "be around for awhile." She first debuted with the company in 2016.

Wrestling Inc. asked Rosemary if she would be reuniting with former Decay member, Crazzy Steve, since he appeared for the promotion back in January at the Nashville TV tapings. Rosemary said she was very interested in that happening and noted they've teamed on the indies.

Rosemary was out of action for eight months after sustaining a torn ACL, but made her return to TV at last month's Impact Homecoming PPV where she saved Kiera Hogan from an attack by Allie and Su Yung. Rosemary is currently trying to save Allie from the "darkness."

Earlier this week, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported both Sami Callihan and Fallah Bahh were re-signing with Impact Wrestling.