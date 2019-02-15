- The video above is the cold open for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, which airs on both the Pursuit channel and Twitch simulcast at 10 PM ET. Tonight's main event features a four-way for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship, as the champion, Johnny Impact, faces Moose, Killer Kross, & Brian Cage.

- British Impact Wrestling star, Joe Hendry, announced via Twitter that he has decided to leave the company. Hendry first made his debut in June 2018, but he hasn't been featured on television lately. An excerpt from his Tweet reads, "I am now a FREE AGENT. Thank you to Impact for the opportunity. I've chosen to bet on myself with my new project and I need your support!" You can read the full tweet below:

- As seen below, Impact Wrestling has a scheduled press conference with NFL Alumni that will air live on Twitch at 8:30 PM ET tonight. Impact recently announced a partnership with NFL Alumni that would advance both their "Caring for Kids" and "Care for our Own" initiatives in Las Vegas, as well as support Impact's events in Las Vegas.