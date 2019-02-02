Match Announced For This Monday's WWE RAW

WWE announced Finn Balor will get a match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley on this Monday's RAW. It wasn't specifically stated the title was up for grabs, so at the moment it looks like a non-title match.

Below is WWE full announcement about the match:

One week after an already injured Finn Bálor suffered a beatdown at the hands of Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, The Extraordinary Man will get his chance for redemption when he battles "The All Mighty" one-on-on on Raw. Bálor is as gutsy as they come, and despite absorbing the crushing offense of Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the unstoppable Lashley in back-to-back nights, the Irishman refuses to back down. Will the battered Bálor be up to the task of bruising Lashley's ego?

Lashley already let Balor know the beating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar gave him at the Royal Rumble was nothing compared to what will happen on Monday.

Here's the updated lineup for Monday's RAW:

* Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor (Non-Title Match)