NXT Star Shows Up At SmackDown Live Event (Video), WWE Worlds Collide, Oddest Tag Title Holders

- Above and below are clips from WWE Worlds Collide (full results here), which aired yesterday on the WWE Network and their social media accounts. Above is the 15-man battle royal, below features: Humberto Carrillo vs. Zack Gibson, Drew Gulak vs. Jordan Devlin, Tyler Bate vs. Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream vs. Jordan Devlin, and Tyler Bate vs. Velveteen Dream in the finals. Dream would win the tournament and received a future title shot.

- WWE's Instagram looked at the top five oddest duos to ever become tag team champions. Starting at number five: The Rock & The Undertaker (Raw - 2000), John Cena & Batista (RAW - 2008), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin & Dude Love (RAW - 1997), Kane & Daniel Bryan (Night of Champions 2012), The Rock & Mankind (RAW - 1999).

- At last night's WWE SmackDown live event in Vancouver, Kairi Sane made the surprise save for Carmella against the IIconics. Sane and Carmella would then team up in a match to defeat Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.