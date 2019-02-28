It was only ten days ago that the characters of Ricochet, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa were introduced to the audiences of WWE RAW for the first time. Since then, the NXT call-up have used their moment in the spotlight to showcase versatile skills to the WWE Universe, and in the process, they have secured victories over the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Unfortunately, the celebration may have been cut short for the NXT World Champion, Tommaso Ciampa. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Ciampa is dealing with an injury.

At this time, the extent and severity of Ciampa's injury is unknown, but regardless of any pain he's experiencing, Ciampa has been working through it and he's apparently under the mindset that he will take care of any setback after his match with Gargano at TakeOver: New York. His injury is also the reason Ciampa was kept from competing on WWE TV this week and has been kept off the list for the weekend NXT shows.

Along with Ciampa, both Ricochet and Gargano didn't perform on any of this past weekend's NXT shows. Nevertheless, Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Gargano are still advertised for the touring NXT shows this weekend in Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Royal Oak, MI, and they will reportedly continue working NXT house shows for the foreseeable future.

As previously noted, Ciampa, along with on-and-off-again partner, Gargano, didn't compete on WWE TV this week, while Black & Ricochet joined forces to defeat the team of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev on SmackDown as well as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder.

Source: F4WOnline