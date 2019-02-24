On his Instagram, Randy Orton posted a photo of himself at a shoot with the caption, "Another day at the office."

In the replies, Zack Ryder responded, "They never ask me to do these shoots. Congrats man!" Orton then replied back to Ryder:

"'Their' loss, Broski. I am sure someone will recognize your talents one day. Always considered you to be a very elite worker."

Obviously with All Elite Wrestling around, Orton's word usage was interesting. In the second half of 2018, Ryder had mostly performed on WWE Main Event while wrestling only once on RAW—in a battle royal, on the final episode of the year—after getting moved to the red brand in April.

This year Ryder has already made a handful of appearances on RAW in tag matches, currently working alongside Curt Hawkins, who is still looking for that elusive win.