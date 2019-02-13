Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will defend the title against Matt Taven at ROH 17th Anniversary at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas on March 15.

For months, Taven has been calling himself the "real" ROH Champion, even bringing out his own purple strapped version of the ROH Title. On the most recent tapings, Lethal "took care" of Taven's title (spoilers here if you'd like more details).

Below are the announced matches for the upcoming PPV:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Matt Taven (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. PCO & Brody King (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Earlier this month, Lethal spoke with The Ledger about Taven wearing his own ROH Title, at the time of the interview Lethal was surprised how ROH hasn't stepped in yet.

"He has this fake championship that he created, and is trying to get people to recognize it as the legit title," Lethal said. "It's absurd, and I'm a bit offended Ring of Honor hasn't stepped in yet to help with these matters. He's even defending it. It's outrageous to me. I hold Matt—as far as what he can bring—I hold him highly. Not many people remember, but when I was Ring of Honor TV champ, Taven was the one that beat me for title. To me though, this is just a little outrageous."