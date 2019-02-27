Several new signings have been announced for the WWE NXT UK brand - Ilja Rukober, Kay Lee Ray, Jazzy Gabert, Oliver Sauter and Jay Melrose.

Fan favorite Ilja Dragunov made his NXT UK debut at the weekend TV tapings in Coventry, England. He defeated Ashton Smith in a dark match. Ray, a former Mae Young Classic competitor, also worked the tapings in a match against Isla Dawn. Gabert, another fan favorite known as The Alpha Female, has been trying to get signed with WWE since the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She and Ray appeared back at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event back in January, adding to the speculation on their signings. Melrose, known as Primate, teamed with Wild Boar at the weekend TV tapings to face Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley.

