During night one of the NJPW New Japan Cup it was teased Bullet Club would be adding a new member soon. Most of the vignette hid the individual, but there is a glimpse near the end and it's Canadian wrestler, El Phantasmo.

Debuting back in 2005, El Phantasmo has been a big part of numerous promotions in Canada. Currently working on the UK indie scene, he typically works with RevPro Wrestling where he won last year's British J-Cup tournament. RevPro is also a partner of NJPW.

The current Bullet Club roster is: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White (leader), Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo, Hikuleo, Jado, Robbie Eagles, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, IWGP Tag Team Champion Tagna Loa, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Below are a few clips of Phantasmo's work.